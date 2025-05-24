Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners hours after mass strike on Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said, as part of a major swap that was a moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers, a day after each released a total of 390 combatants and civilians.

The announcement was made hours after Kyiv came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that left at least 15 people injured, according to local officials. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. Meanwhile, sharing a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said, "Fragments of Russian missiles and drones are being cleared in Kyiv. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and debris impacts -- wherever they are needed. There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight. Once again, residential buildings, cars, businesses have been damaged. Sadly, there are injuries."

The post added, "It was a difficult night for all of Ukraine -- 250 strike drones, the absolute majority of them Iranian "Shaheds," and 14 ballistic missiles. The Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Dnipro regions suffered damages. All strikes targeted civilians. There are fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy further emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed ceasefires and called for sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and its allies.

"With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire many times -- both a full one and one in the skies. It all has been ignored. It is clear that far stronger pressure must be imposed on Russia to get results and launch real diplomacy. We are awaiting sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire. I thank everyone who helps and supports us," Zelenskyy said.