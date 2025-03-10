North Korea fired missiles off west coast, says South Korea amid US drills

South Korea's military has reported that North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles off its western coast. The launches were detected on Monday, though specific details have not been provided, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported in a text message to journalists that the missiles were launched toward the sea off the west coast at approximately 1:50 pm (0450 GMT), news agency Reuters reported.

These missile tests coincided with the start of annual joint military exercises between South Korea and the US, which North Korea perceives as a rehearsal for invasion.

The joint drills started on Monday, but live-fire exercises were temporarily halted as South Korean authorities investigated an incident from the previous week, in which two fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a preparatory drill.

The Freedom Shield exercise, a combination of computer-based simulations and field training, is set to continue until March 20. Despite modifications, the drill has drawn strong criticism from North Korea, which labeled it a "dangerous provocative act" that heightens the risk of conflict.

Meanwhile, around 30 people sustained injuries — two in serious condition — when two South Korean KF-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped eight MK-82 bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon, near the North Korean border. The incident occurred during a live-fire training session conducted in preparation for the Freedom Shield exercise.

