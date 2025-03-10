Daylight Saving Time 2025 begins: The history, impact, and ongoing debate

Daylight saving time is back—but this time, the political clock is ticking! Newly elected US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate after appearing to soften his stance on the controversial issue. Will the time change finally see a shift in policy, or is this just another cycle of political back-and-forth?

Back in December, Trump vowed that the Republican Party would push to eliminate daylight saving time, calling it 'inconvenient' and 'very costly' for the nation. But on Thursday, the newly elected president appeared to dial back his stance. While signing executive orders, he admitted the issue was 'very much a fifty-fifty' debate—leaving Americans wondering: will the clocks keep changing, or is a permanent time shift still on the table?"

Due to the implementation of DST, many Americans will experience additional sunshine hours in the evening, when the gloomy winter days are coming to an end. Every spring, starting this Sunday, March 9, and continuing on the first Sunday in November, the clock is moved forward by one hour.

The official shift, which will impact millions of people's daily routines and sleep habits throughout the United States and Europe, kicked off at 2 a.m. on Sunday. So, what is Daylight saving time (DST) and what is the history and its significance behind it.

Daylight Saving Time (DST): When are clocks moving forward in the US and Europe?

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:00 am, the United States will start observing DST, pushing clocks ahead by one hour. That means brighter evenings—but also one less hour of sleep!. The clocks will return to regular time on November 2, 2025. In contrast, DST will start in European nations on Sunday, March 30, at 1 am, and end on October 26, 2025.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

The time between March and November when US citizens adjust their clocks by one hour is known as daylight saving time (DST), which is done twice a year. The clocks are moved back one hour in the spring to extend the winter evenings, whereas an hour is lost in March or the spring to increase the amount of daylight in the summer evenings.

Daylight Saving Time 2025: History

The idea of Daylight Saving Time (DST) has been ticking away for nearly 200 years, but it wasn’t until the First World War that it truly gained momentum. The concept dates back even further to the 18th century when Benjamin Franklin—ever the innovator—realised that waking up earlier meant using less candlelight, saving energy in the process. Little did he know, his bright idea would spark a global debate for centuries to come!

During World War I, DST was first widely used as a fuel-saving measure. In May 1916, DST was implemented in Germany, and soon after, the rest of Europe did the same. The United States also adopted DST in 1918. DST, which was deemed controversial in the US at the time, was repealed during the war but was brought back to life during World War II. Although states had the option to opt out, DST became permanent in 1966 with the passing of the Uniform Time Act.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, the Navajo Nation, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands will not spring forward, although the majority of the US will jump forward by an hour.

2025 Daylight Saving Time: The controversy

The fact that DST can be expensive because of its effects on productivity, health, and energy use is one of its main criticisms. Even though the longer daylight hours were first meant to conserve energy, they frequently result in higher cooling expenses. Additionally, the time change interferes with sleep, which leads to health issues, lost productivity, and operational inefficiencies in industries like technology and transportation.

The "inconvenient" practice of springtime clocks being moved forward has been hinted at by US President Donald Trump as being an unnecessary financial burden on Americans.