North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war



According to the local news agency KCNA, around 120,000 people gathered across the capital with placards on Sunday. The secretaries of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea also joined the rallies in Pyongyang. North Korea held massive rallies against the United States in the capital city Pyongyang, condemning its “imperialism.” The protestors gathered in huge numbers where they shouted slogans like "war of revenge" to destroy the United States, marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.



Photos released by state media showed people holding placards that read, “The whole US mainland is within our shooting range” and “The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace”. Most of the people in the capital could be seen wearing white shirts, marching and punching in the air with their right hand.



Amidst the anniversary of the war, North Korea attempted to put its first military spy satellite into orbit to boost its US military monitoring activities, after it failed in its first attempt on May 21. Around 2 million people died in the Korean War that took place on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea to reunite the Korean Peninsula under Pyongyang. In this three-year war, big countries like the erstwhile Soviet Union and China backed northern troops and fought against the US-led United Nations forces.



North Korea has been testing various weapons, which include its much-talked-about intercontinental ballistic missile which is raging up tension with the South and the South's main ally, the United States. According to a state media report, North Korea now has “the most potent absolute weapon” to “punish the US imperialists,” and the “avengers on this land” are burning with the indomitable will to take revenge on the enemy.