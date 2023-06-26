Home / World News / North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

North Korea organises mass rallies in Pyongyang condemning US imperialism. People shouted slogans like the "war of revenge" to destroy the United States

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
North Korea held mass rallies against US

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
North Korea held massive rallies against the United States in the capital city Pyongyang, condemning its “imperialism.” The protestors gathered in huge numbers where they shouted slogans like "war of revenge" to destroy the United States, marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.
According to the local news agency KCNA, around 120,000 people gathered across the capital with placards on Sunday. The secretaries of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea also joined the rallies in Pyongyang.

Most of the people in the capital could be seen wearing white shirts, marching and punching in the air with their right hand. 
Photos released by state media showed people holding placards that read, “The whole US mainland is within our shooting range” and “The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace”.

Around 2 million people died in the Korean War that took place on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea to reunite the Korean Peninsula under Pyongyang. In this three-year war, big countries like the erstwhile Soviet Union and China backed northern troops and fought against the US-led United Nations forces.
Amidst the anniversary of the war, North Korea attempted to put its first military spy satellite into orbit to boost its US military monitoring activities, after it failed in its first attempt on May 21.

According to a state media report, North Korea now has “the most potent absolute weapon” to “punish the US imperialists,” and the “avengers on this land” are burning with the indomitable will to take revenge on the enemy.
North Korea has been testing various weapons, which include its much-talked-about intercontinental ballistic missile which is raging up tension with the South and the South's main ally, the United States.

The country has also accused Washington of sending strategic assets to its region, making desperate efforts to ignite a nuclear war.
North Korea and South Korea are technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

