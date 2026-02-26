North Korea's Kim vows more nuclear weapons but opens door for US talks

By Soo-Hyang Choi

Kim Jong Un pledged to build more nuclear weapons and upgrade his missile programs but said it could also be possible to improve relations with the US if Washington recognizes North Korea as a nuclear power.

Speaking at the country’s first ruling party congress in five years, Kim laid out plans for weapons development, vowing to build stronger ground-based and underwater intercontinental ballistic missiles, while urging the US to drop what he called its hostile policy against Pyongyang to resume dialogue.

“We have plans to strengthen the national nuclear force year by year, and put all out efforts to increase the number of nuclear weapons and expand their means of operation and domains of application,” Kim said at the Workers’ Party Congress as he wrapped up the seven-day meeting in Pyongyang.

“If the United States respects our constitutionally enshrined status and withdraws its hostile policy, there would be no reason for us not to pursue better relations,” he said, according to a report in the official Korean Central News Agency. “The future of North Korea-US relations depends entirely on the attitude of the US,” Kim said. He slammed the recent overtures from South Korea’s new left-leaning Lee Jae Myung administration, saying their “outwardly conciliatory posture is a clumsy and unconvincing deception.” North Korea “has no matters to discuss” with the South, Kim said, adding that he would “permanently exclude South Korea from the category of compatriots.”