Home / World News / Norway to provide $23 mn for nuclear safety in Ukraine amid war with Russia

Norway to provide $23 mn for nuclear safety in Ukraine amid war with Russia

"A nuclear accident in Ukraine would have consequences not only for Ukraine itself, but also beyond the country's borders," she said in a press statement on Monday

IANS Oslo
Norway to provide $23 mn for nuclear safety in Ukraine amid war with Russia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Norway has announced to provide 250 million Norwegian kroner ($23 million) this year to support nuclear safety and security efforts in Ukraine, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

"A nuclear accident in Ukraine would have consequences not only for Ukraine itself, but also beyond the country's borders," she said in a press statement on Monday.

Of the allocated funds, 100 million kroner will be used in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This financial assistance will help ensure the continued presence of IAEA experts in Ukraine, said the statement.

IAEA experts are present at the Chernobyl site, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Ukraine's three other operational nuclear power plants, Xinhua news agency reported.

Norway will also increase its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by 150 million kroner, the statement added. (1 Norwegian krone 0.093 US dollar)

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

Russia, IAEA hold discussions on safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

UN nuclear head meets Iranian officials amid enrichment concerns

UNSC needs better reps including countries like India: UNGA Chief

Ukraine says 8 settlements recaptured in southern region in past two weeks

Paris air show returns with jets and missiles in demand, says report

IMF working hard on global central bank digital currency platform

Wheat rises in Paris as US drought may cut grain supply worldwide

Topics :NorwayRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine civil war

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story