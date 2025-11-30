Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda critical, exiled son uncertain of return

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia remains in "very critical" condition at a Dhaka hospital, her party said on Sunday, as her self-exiled son and acting party chief Tarique Rahman signaled uncertainty over his return.

Khaleda, 80, who is the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 with a severe chest infection affecting her heart and lungs, doctors and senior party officials said.

Her party has regained prominence after Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's long-serving former prime minister, was ousted in a student-led uprising last year.

Rahman, who has lived in London since 2008, wrote on Facebook on Saturday that his return to Bangladesh was "not entirely" in his control, fuelling speculation over political or legal hurdles.