Not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

Trump is open to the idea of firing Powell, a source told Reuters on Wednesday before Trump said he wouldn't, even as he unleashed a new barrage of criticism against the Fed chair

Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, after a Bloomberg report that the president is likely to do so soon sparked a drop in stocks and the dollar, and a rise in Treasury yields.
 
Trump is open to the idea of firing Powell, a source told Reuters on Wednesday before Trump said he wouldn't, even as he unleashed a new barrage of criticism against the Fed chair for not cutting interest rates. 
Trump polled some Republican lawmakers on firing Powell and received a positive response, the source told Reuters. 
In response to a question about whether the White House has given any indication that the president intends to try to fire Powell, a Fed official pointed to Powell's public statements that he intends to serve out his term. 
 

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Federal ReserveJerome Powell

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

