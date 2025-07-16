Not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is not planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, after a Bloomberg report that the president is likely to do so soon sparked a drop in stocks and the dollar, and a rise in Treasury yields.

ALSO READ: Trump may use Fed's $2.5 bn renovation project to oust Jerome Powell Trump is open to the idea of firing Powell, a source told Reuters on Wednesday before Trump said he wouldn't, even as he unleashed a new barrage of criticism against the Fed chair for not cutting interest rates.

Trump polled some Republican lawmakers on firing Powell and received a positive response, the source told Reuters.