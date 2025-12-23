Home / World News / Novo gets US nod for Wegovy pill, eyes January launch in obesity market

Novo gets US nod for Wegovy pill, eyes January launch in obesity market

Novo will start selling the pill, the first of the blockbuster GLP-1 class, in the US in early January, the company said in a statement Monday

Novo Nordisk
The pill is crucial for Novo’s strategy to take on Lilly, which has said its own oral obesity drug could be approved by March. That would give Novo a head start of just a few months | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Naomi Kresge
  Novo Nordisk A/S won approval to sell a pill version of its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy in the US, a crucial step in its effort to defend its market share from rival Eli Lilly & Co. 
Novo will start selling the pill, the first of the blockbuster GLP-1 class, in the US in early January, the company said in a statement Monday. It is approved to help people lose weight or maintain previous weight loss over the long term.
 
The approval was based on the results of the Oasis 4 trial, which found people taking a 25 milligram pill once daily lost about 16.6 per cent of their body weight. The company said it filed for approval in Europe and other parts of the world in the second half of 2025.
 
The pill is crucial for Novo’s strategy to take on Lilly, which has said its own oral obesity drug could be approved by March. That would give Novo a head start of just a few months. 
 
Novo’s American depositary receipts rose more than 8 per cent in after-hours trading. They have slumped 44 per cen this year on investors’ concerns about its position in the market.
 
The company plans to sell the 1.5 milligram dose of the pill to cash-pay patients at a starting price of $149 a month. Details about the cost for higher doses and the price for those using insurance will be disclosed closer to the time of launch, the company said in an email, noting the insurance-covered price could be as low as $25 per month across all doses. 
 
“The Wegovy pill provides patients with a new, convenient treatment option that can help patients start or continue their weight loss journey,” Novo Chief Executive Officer Mike Doustdar said in the statement. “No other current oral GLP-1 treatment can match the weight loss delivered by the Wegovy pill, and we are very excited for what this will mean for patients in the US.”
 
Novo has been struggling to compete recently in the obesity market that it created so much to create. Its flagship drug Wegovy has lost ground to Lilly’s Zepbound, as a head-to-head trial showed Zepbound could help people lose more weight. Novo’s next-generation shot, CagriSema, also failed to deliver as much weight loss as the company had promised in studies.
 
The Danish drugmaker is relying on the new pill to fuel growth, and has said it will sell the drug via telehealth platforms as well as more traditional channels. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's weather ambitions aim to cut reliance on Europe's ERA5 climate data

Donald Trump unveils warship named after himself in shipbuilding push

'Terrible' Epstein files are tarnishing reputations, says Donald Trump

US, its allies weigh conference to rebuild Gaza in fresh ceasefire push

At least 5 killed in Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston in Texas

Topics :ObesityUS FDAweight lossNovo Nordisk

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story