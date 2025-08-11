Nvidia, AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenue to US, says report

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to give the US government 15 per cent of revenue from sales to China of advanced computer chips, a US official said on Sunday, in an unusual move likely to faze American companies.

US President Donald Trump's administration halted sales of H20 chips to China in April, but Nvidia announced last month Washington had said it would allow the company to resume sales and it hoped to start deliveries soon.

Another US official said on Friday the Commerce Department had begun issuing licenses for the sale of H20 artificial intelligence chips to China.

Both the US officials declined to be named because details have not been made public.

The new levy could also hurt margins for the two companies, analysts warned. Shares of Nvidia and AMD fell about 1 per cent and nearly 2 per cent, respectively, in premarket trade on Monday. The deal to pay the US government from sales in China is unusual for a president, and marks Trump's latest intervention in corporate decision-making. Trump harangues company executives to invest in America to shore up domestic jobs and manufacturing, and last week, he demanded new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan immediately resign, calling him "highly conflicted" due to his ties to Chinese firms. The US official said the Trump administration did not feel the sale of H20 and equivalent chips was compromising national security.

"It's wild," said Geoff Gertz, a senior fellow at Center for New American Security, an independent think tank in Washington, D.C. "Either selling H20 chips to China is a national security risk, in which case we shouldn't be doing it to begin with, or it's not a national security risk, in which case, why are we putting this extra penalty on the sale?" When asked if Nvidia had agreed to pay 15 per cent of revenues to the United States, an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement: "We follow rules the US government sets for our participation in worldwide markets."

"While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide." Nvidia has warned that being unable to supply H20 chips to China could slice $8 billion off sales from its July quarter, while AMD had forecast a $1.5 billion hit to revenue this year owing to the curbs. AMD did not respond to a request for comment on the news that was first reported by the Financial Times earlier on Sunday. "The Chinese market is significant for both these companies so even if they have to give up a bit of the money, they would otherwise make it looks like a logical move on paper," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

"That said, it is unprecedented and there is always the risk the revenue take could be upped or that the Trump administration changes its mind and re-imposes export controls." The US Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's foreign ministry, approached for comment on Monday, said the country had repeatedly expressed its position on the issue of US chip exports. The ministry in the past has accused the US of using technology and trade issues to "maliciously contain and suppress China". The Financial Times said the chipmakers agreed to the arrangement as a condition for obtaining the export licenses for their semiconductors, including AMD's MI308 chips. The report said the Trump administration had yet to determine how to use the money.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last month the planned resumption of sales of the AI chips was part of US negotiations with China to get rare earths and described the H20 as Nvidia's "fourth-best chip" in an interview with CNBC. Lutnick said it was in US interests to have Chinese companies using American technology, even if the most advanced was prohibited from export, so they continued to use an American "tech stack". The US official who spoke about the 15 per cent levy said they did not know when the agreement would be implemented nor exactly how, but said the administration would be in compliance with the law.