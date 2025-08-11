Home / World News / Trump yet to decide on tariffs over China's Russian oil purchase: Vance

Trump yet to decide on tariffs over China's Russian oil purchase: Vance

Vance, asked about Trump's tariffs on nations like India for buying Russian oil, said it remains to be seen if Washington will impose similar duties on China, which also imports Russian crude

JD Vance, Vance
Well, the President said he's thinking about it, but he hasn't made any firm decisions: Vance | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has not yet decided on imposing levies on China for purchasing oil from Russia, as Washington's ties with Beijing affect many things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation", Vice President J D Vance has said.

Well, the President said he's thinking about it, but he hasn't made any firm decisions," Vance told Fox News Sunday.

He was responding to a question about Trump imposing significant tariffs on countries like India for buying Russian oil and whether Washington will impose similar levies on China since Beijing also buys Russian oil.

"Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China, it affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation," Vance said.

He added that Trump is "reviewing his options, and of course, going to make that decision when he decides.

The US had initially imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and Trump last week slapped another 25 per cent levies on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect from August 27.

India slammed the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India," the external affairs ministry said in a statement in Delhi, adding that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsRussia Oil productionUS ChinaChina

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

