Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

Tech giant Nvidia on Thursday announced it will invest $5 billion in Intel as part of a newly-announced collaboration to co-develop custom data centre and personal computing chips. The investment will be made through the purchase of Intel’s common stock at $23.28 per share, Nvidia said.

“AI is powering a new industrial revolution and reinventing every layer of the computing stack — from silicon to systems to software,” Nvidia founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang said. “This historic collaboration tightly couples Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms.”

ALSO READ: US acquires 10% stake in Intel under Trump's new approach to chip strategy US government backing The move comes almost two weeks after United States (US) President Donald Trump signed a deal with Intel to acquire a 10 per cent stake in a bid to revive the struggling chipmaker and strengthen domestic semiconductor production. Following the investment, Trump said, “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long.” Chips for data centres and PCs Under the latest agreement, Nvidia and Intel will work on integrating Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing technologies with Intel’s x86 CPU architecture. For data centres, Intel will design custom x86 CPUs for Nvidia, which will then be incorporated into Nvidia’s AI infrastructure platforms. For personal computing, Intel will produce system-on-chips (SoCs) combining its CPUs with Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets, aimed at high-performance consumer systems.