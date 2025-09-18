Home / World News / BoE holds main UK interest rate at 4% with inflation above target

BoE holds main UK interest rate at 4% with inflation above target

The decision was widely anticipated, as was the split of votes on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee

Bank of England
Although we expect inflation to return to our 2 per cent target, we're not out of the woods yet, so any future cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully," Governor Andrew Bailey said. Image: Bank of England
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
The Bank of England held its main interest rate at 4 per cent on Thursday as UK inflation concerns weigh on policymakers.

The decision was widely anticipated, as was the split of votes on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee. Seven of the panel backed the decision, while two voted for a quarter-point reduction to 3.75 per cent.

The minutes of the meeting showed that the majority were concerned about the path for inflation, which remains stubbornly high. Figures on Wednesday showed inflation held steady at 3.8 per cent in the year to August, double the bank's 2 per cent target.

Although we expect inflation to return to our 2 per cent target, we're not out of the woods yet, so any future cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

All eyes now turn to the next rate-setting meeting in November. If the bank carries on cutting interest rates once every three months, as it has since August 2024, then it will make a further cut in November. It last reduced interest rates in August.

The bank has been cutting interest rates at a gradual pace following the unwinding of the previous spike in inflation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, economists remain split as to whether another cut will be forthcoming since inflation has proven to be stickier than anticipated, partly because of relatively high wage increases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :InflationBank of England

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

