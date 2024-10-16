Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / NYT sends AI startup Perplexity 'cease and desist' notice over content use

NYT sends AI startup Perplexity 'cease and desist' notice over content use

Perplexity had previously assured publishers it would stop using "crawling" technology, according to the letter. Despite this, NYT said its content still appears in Perplexity

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man
NYT is also tussling with OpenAI, which it had sued late last year. (Image: Representation)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The New York Times has sent Perplexity a "cease and desist" notice demanding the company stop using the newspaper's content for generative AI purposes, the startup said on Tuesday, marking the latest clash between the news publisher and an AI firm.
 
The news publisher said in the letter, a copy of which it shared with Reuters, that the way Perplexity was using its content, including to create summaries and other types of output, violates copyright law. NYT declined to provide additional comment on the matter.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since the introduction of ChatGPT, publishers have been raising the alarm on chatbots that can comb the internet to find information and create paragraph summaries for the user.
 
In the letter to Perplexity dated Oct. 2, NYT demanded the AI firm "immediately cease and desist all current and future unauthorized access and use of The Times's content." It also asked Perplexity to provide information on how it is accessing the publisher's website despite its prevention efforts.
 
Perplexity had previously assured publishers it would stop using "crawling" technology, according to the letter. Despite this, NYT said its content still appears in Perplexity.
 
"We are not scraping data for building foundation models, but rather indexing web pages and surfacing factual content as citations to inform responses when a user asks a question," Perplexity told Reuters.
 
The startup also said it plans to respond by an Oct. 30 deadline set by NYT to provide the requested information.
 

More From This Section

EU AI act checker exposes compliance gaps in big tech's AI models

Horizon Robotics targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Horizon Robotics targets $696mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Hong Kong cuts liquor tax to boost nightlife and attract tourists

Will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, says China after recent turmoil

NYT is also tussling with OpenAI, which it had sued late last year, accusing the firm of using millions of its newspaper articles without permission to train its AI chatbot.
 
Earlier this year, Reuters reported multiple AI companies were bypassing a web standard used by publishers to block the scraping of their data used in generative AI systems.
 
Perplexity faced accusations from media organizations such as Forbes and Wired for plagiarizing their content, but has since launched a revenue-sharing program to address some concerns put forward by publishers.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics: US media displays incorrect medal tally to appear winners

Here's what Elon Musk has to say on Amazon tribe getting addicted to porn

NY to set aside money to help local news outlets hire, retain employees

Pulitzer Prizes in journalism awarded to NYT, Washington Post and AP

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric engages EY for urgent service overhaul

Topics :New York TimesAI start-upCurated Content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story