OECD warns of tariff drag on growth as Trump vows to press on with levies

President Donald Trump's tariff hikes will drag down growth in Canada, Mexico and the United States while driving up inflation, the OECD forecast on Monday, just as Trump promised to press ahead with a new wave of levies in early April.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on route to Washington overnight, also repeated he had no plans to create exemptions for the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that went into effect last week.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated in an economic outlook update that US households will pay a high direct price from the new import taxes, and the likely economic slowdown will cost the US more than the extra income the tariffs are supposed to generate.

Global growth is on course to slow slightly from 3.2 per cent in 2024 to 3.1 per cent in 2025 and 3.0 per cent in 2026, the Paris-based policy forum said, cutting its projections from 3.3 per cent for both this year and next in its previous economic outlook, issued in December.

It said US economic growth was seen slowing this year to 2.2 per cent - versus 2.4 per cent in the OECD's earlier estimate - and would lose more steam next year, with growth now estimated at 1.6 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent previously.

The Mexican economy, meanwhile, would be hit hardest by the tariff hikes, contracting 1.3 per cent this year and a further 0.6 per cent next year instead of growing 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent as previously expected. Canada's growth rate would slow to 0.7 per cent this year and next, well below the 2 per cent previously forecast for both years.

The OECD report is the latest to project that North American growth would be stymied by Trump's tariffs, which have also torpedoed a range of measures of US household and business sentiment.

On Friday the University of Michigan reported that US consumer sentiment plunged to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in March and inflation expectations soared amid worries over tariffs. And on Monday a gauge of factory activity in New York State from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York plummeted by the most in nearly two years and input costs surged, and a separate survey of home builders showed sentiment was the lowest in seven months.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariff announcements. He has imposed 20 per cent levies on all imports from China, and has threatened, but delayed until April, 25 per cent duties on most imports from Mexico and Canada as part of a demand the three countries help staunch the flow of fentanyl into the US

He raised tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to a flat 25 per cent, effective last week, without exemptions or exceptions, in a move that was designed to help US industry while contributing to an escalating trade war.

And more are coming. He has promised tariffs on autos beginning April 2, alongside a more sweeping agenda of reciprocal tariffs, under which the US would match all levies on US goods imposed by other countries.

"In certain cases, both," Trump said when asked aboard Air Force One if he would be imposing sectoral and reciprocal tariffs on April 2. "They charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we're going to have some additional," he said.

Global stock markets have been pummeled by the developments, with the US benchmark S&P 500 index dropping by more than 10 per cent from its mid-February record, although it retraced some of that decline in the last two sessions. The index was about 0.5 per cent higher on Monday.

Canadian officials, in particular, have complained that it is increasingly difficult to negotiate with the Trump administration over the tariff threats.