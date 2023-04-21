Home / World News / Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

Oil prices eased on Friday, extending losses from the two previous days and heading for a weekly decline, as softening U.S. economic data and a rise in US gasoline inventories raised concerns about

TOKYO
Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, extending losses from the two previous days and heading for a weekly decline, as softening U.S. economic data and a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories raised concerns about a recession and slower global oil demand.

Brent futures for June delivery were down by 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.96 a barrel at 0101 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for June delivery slid 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.25 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slid by more than 2% to their lowest level since late March on Thursday amid fears of a possible recession, and were on track for a weekly drop of about 6%.

"Market sentiment remained bearish after the weak U.S. economic data, along with expectations of interest rate hikes, fuelling worries over a recession that could dent oil demand," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"WTI is expected to trade in the $75-$80 range for the next week as investors try to figure out if U.S. gasoline demand will increase toward the summer driving season, and if China's oil demand will really pick up in the second half of the year," Kikukawa said.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week, indicating the U.S. labour market may be starting to show signs of slowing as the lag effect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve takes hold, fanning concerns about a slowdown in fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil inventories last week fell more than forecast as refinery runs and exports rose, while gasoline stockpiles jumped unexpectedly on disappointing demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China may cut quotas for refined oil products exports in a second batch for 2023 as domestic demand improves while the need to boost its economy through oil products abates, a Reuters survey showed.

On the supply side, oil loading from Russia's western ports in April is likely to rise to the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow's pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

 

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Topics :Crude Oil PriceUSA

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Also Read

Oil prices recoup losses after OPEC upgrades China demand outlook

Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over winter storm impact across US

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

Nissan Motor India's total wholesales rise 28% to 8,991 units in Dec 2022

Oil price rises as US dollar loses steam though demand fears linger

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Ukraine's 'rightful place' is in the alliance, says NATO chief Stoltenberg

Live: India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases

J&J wins pause of baby powder trials, must face new suits, says judge

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story