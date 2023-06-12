Home / World News / One dead, several wounded in shooting at Maryland home, says police

One dead, several wounded in shooting at Maryland home, says police

A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city

AP Annapolis (US)
One dead, several wounded in shooting at Maryland home, says police

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least one of the victims had died.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party, says police

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

First shipment of discounted Russian crude oil arrives in Karachi: Pak PM

Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case

China to crack down on file sharing amid national security concerns: Report

Bus carrying wedding guests in Australia rolls over; 10 killed, 25 injured

Pakistan finance minister hints at 'Plan B' as IMF loan remains locked

Topics :Maryland shootingDeath toll

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story