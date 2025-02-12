One killed as Russia's missile attack on Kyiv sparks fires, says Ukraine

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that at least one person was killed as a result of the attack and emergency services were called to at least four districts of the Ukrainian capital

The military administration said that fires broke out at several residential and non-residential buildings | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Russia's early morning missile attack on Kyiv killed at least one civilian, injured three, and sparked several fires throughout the city, Ukrainian officials said. 
"Russia carried out a missile strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv region," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. 
"This is how (Vladimir) wants the war to end." Prospects for renewed peace negotiations to end the war that Russia launched on Ukraine nearly three years ago have increased after US President Donald Trump said that he had been in contact with Kyiv and Putin. Zelenskiy also said on Tuesday that Kyiv will soon hold talks with US officials. 
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that at least one person was killed and three injured, including a 9-year-old child, as a result of the attack and emergency services were called to at least four districts of the Ukrainian capital. 
The military administration said that fires broke out at several residential and non-residential buildings. 
Air raid alerts were imposed only at the start of the attack at around 0227 GMT. It was not immediately clear what missiles were used, but the late launch of air raid alerts suggests they were difficult to detect by radar. 

Reuters' witnesses reported hearing a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

