One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor

Three police officers were wounded and a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio, Mayor Jack Bradley said.
Two officers were in serious condition and had to be life-flighted to a trauma center, Bradley said in a phone interview. The third officer who was shot is going to be able to be treated at our Mercy hospital here in Lorain.
Bradley had no other information about the person who has died and no knowledge of what happened or how it happened.
Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for neighboring Elyria Police Department and for Lorain County Prosecutor Tony Cillo, who Bradley said are leading the investigation.
Bradley said Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.
We're just concerned about the safety of all of our officers and all of our citizens, the mayor said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app