One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor

Three police officers were wounded and a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio, Mayor Jack Bradley said.

Two officers were in serious condition and had to be life-flighted to a trauma center, Bradley said in a phone interview. The third officer who was shot is going to be able to be treated at our Mercy hospital here in Lorain.

Bradley had no other information about the person who has died and no knowledge of what happened or how it happened.