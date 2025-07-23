US Treasury Secy Bessent says Trump has advantage with tariff rates

US President Donald Trump has created a lot of leverage on trade with his letters on tariff rates, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Wednesday.

"President Trump is creating this leverage by saying: if you don't want to negotiate with me, I've sent you a letter with a high rate. Have at the high rate or come and negotiate in better fashion," Bessent said. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)