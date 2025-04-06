Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 16 dead in flooding, tornadoes as storms slash from Texas to Ohio

At least 16 dead in flooding, tornadoes as storms slash from Texas to Ohio

Day after day of heavy rains have pounded the central US, rapidly swelling waterways and prompting a series of flash flood emergencies in from Texas to Ohio

Storm

At least 16 weather-related deaths have been reported since the start of the storms, including 10 in Tennessee. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dyersburg (Tennessee)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Another round of torrential rain and flash flooding came Saturday for parts of the South and Midwest already heavily waterlogged by days of severe storms that also spawned deadly tornadoes. Forecasters warned that rivers in some places would continue to rise for days.

Day after day of heavy rains have pounded the central US, rapidly swelling waterways and prompting a series of flash flood emergencies in from Texas to Ohio. The National Weather Service said dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach major flood stage, with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible.

 

At least 16 weather-related deaths have been reported since the start of the storms, including 10 in Tennessee. 

A 57-year-old man died Friday evening after getting out of a car that washed off a road in West Plains, Missouri. Flooding killed two people in Kentucky a 9-year-old boy swept away that same day on his way to school, and a 74-year-old whose body was found Saturday inside a fully submerged vehicle in Nelson County, authorities said.

Also Saturday a 5-year-old died at a home in Little Rock, Arkansas, in a weather-related incident, according to police. No details were immediately provided.

Also Read

flood, Nepal Flood, Kathmandu Flood

Human induced climate change behind recent flooding disasters in Nepal

Rikant Pittie, EaseMyTrip Co-founder, CEO, EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie enters startup debate, pens Linkedin post

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover large cache of arms in Manipur, arrest 6 insurgents

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk hopes US, Europe will create 'zero-tariff' zone in future

Meta

Meta launches new Llama 4 AI models 'Scout', 'Maverick' to power innovation

Tornadoes earlier in the week destroyed entire neighborhoods and were responsible for at least seven of the deaths.

And interstate commerce is affected the extreme flooding across a corridor that includes the major cargo hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis could lead to shipping and supply chain delays, said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The outburst comes at a time when nearly half of NWS forecast offices have 20% vacancy rates after Trump administration job cuts twice that of just a decade ago.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Saturday that the Ohio River rose 5 feet (about 1.5 meters) in 24 hours and would continue to swell for days.

We expect this to be one of the top 10 flooding events in Louisville history, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US begins collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff hike triggers trade war, rattles markets, calls for talks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump doubles down on tariffs, betting long-term gains for Americans

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Protesters tee off against Trump, Musk in 'hands off' rallies across US

Colombian rebels, Guerilla warfare, colombia

Colombian rebel group starts handing over arms as peace talks progress

Topics : tidal flooding Floods Texas floods Ohio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon