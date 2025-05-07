Home / World News / Only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now believed to be alive, says Trump

Only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now believed to be alive, says Trump

One American, Edan Alexander, had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israel

Donald Trump
As of today, it's 21, three have died, Trump said (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living.

As of today, it's 21, three have died, Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths. There's 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.

One American, Edan Alexander, had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israel.

The president's comments came as Israel approved plans on Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel's operations there and likely draw fierce international opposition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

