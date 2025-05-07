India has already agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing.

I mean, India as an example, has one of the highest tariffs in the world. We're not going to put up with that, and they've agreed already to drop it. They'll drop it to nothing. They've already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke to reporters as they met in the Oval Office to discuss the US-Canada trade.

So we're going to put down some numbers and we're going to say our country is open for business and they're going to come in and they're going to pay for the privilege of being able to shop in the United States of America. It's very simple. It's very simple, he added.

In the past, Trump has called India tariff king and a big abuser.

Last month, Trump had said that negotiations with India over a bilateral trade deal are coming along great and he thinks we'll have a deal with India.