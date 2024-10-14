Opec again lowers forecast of global oil demand growth in 2024, 2025

Opec on Monday cuts its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 reflecting data received so far this year and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's third consecutive downward revision.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from growth of 2.03 million bpd it expected last month.



There is a wide split between forecasters on the strength of demand growth in 2024, partly due to differences over demand from China and over the pace of the world's switch to cleaner fuels. Opec is still at the top end of industry estimates after the revision.

