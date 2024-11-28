Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Opec+ delays online meet on oil production, supply curbs to Dec 5

Opec+ delays online meet on oil production, supply curbs to Dec 5

The group is set to discuss whether to proceed with reviving supplies, beginning with an increase of 180,000 barrels a day in January

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on
Formally, the postponement of the meeting is because ministers have conflicting travel. | Representative Image
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Grant Smith, Salma El Wardany and Fiona MacDonald 
Opec+ will delay Sunday’s online meeting on oil production curbs to Dec. 5, according to delegates who asked not to be identified. 
The group is set to discuss whether to proceed with reviving supplies, beginning with an increase of 180,000 barrels a day in January. Delegates said earlier this week that talks have begun on delaying the move, potentially for several months. 
Formally, the postponement of the meeting is because ministers have conflicting travel, the delegates said. Some ministers will attend the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Kuwait on Dec. 1, one added. 
Still, in the past the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners have shifted meeting dates when they need more time to hammer out a deal. Coalition leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia have made trips this week to fellow members Iraq and Kazakhstan. 
The alliance confronts an uncomfortable dilemma: to prolong the curbs well into 2025, or risk tipping global markets into a glut.  Even extending the restraints all year won’t prevent a considerable supply overhang, according to the International Energy Agency. Crude futures have lost 17 per cent since early July, trading just below $73 a barrel in London on Thursday.  
“Opec+ are stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of oil research at Onyx Commodities Ltd. 

More From This Section

Mexico must stop flow of illegal immigrants into US, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump dines with Meta CEO Zuckerberg in Florida's Mar-a-Lago club

Uber faces US FTC consumer protection investigation over subscriptions

Australia passes law to impose ban on social media for children under 16

US FTC opens antitrust investigation in several Microsoft businesses

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad. They discussed the importance of keeping markets balanced and fulfilling commitments to cut production. On Wednesday, the Saudi and Russian ministers spoke with their Kazakh counterpart, Almassadam Satkaliyev.  
Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan have struggled in implementing their share of Opec+ cutbacks pledged this year, but the group’s data indicate they’ve performed better in recent months.  
Oil’s muted performance this week is another sobering signal for the group. While Brent initially surged on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Opec+ was discussing another delay to its production increase, the international benchmark ended the day lower. Traders remain focused instead on faltering demand growth in China, plentiful supply from the Americas and the agreement to ease conflict in the Middle East.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How to trade WTI crude oil amid US recession, Iran-Israel war concerns?

Crude oil strategy for June 11: Trend remains weak, WTI eyes support at $76

Crude oil: 4 factors keep outlook bullish for WTI; check near-term strategy

Premium

GST fitment committee set to review 18% tax on co-lending services

LIVE: Sensex, Bankex, Sensex 50 expiry days to change from January 1, 2025, says BSE

Topics :OPEC meetingOPEC output cutcrude oil supplyCrude oil output

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story