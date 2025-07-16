Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

This compatibility is possible because Microsoft has made the file formats for Excel (.xlsx) and PowerPoint (.pptx) open source. This means OpenAI does not require permission from Microsoft to support them.

OpenAI developing AI agents

These tools are part of a broader effort to position ChatGPT as more than just a conversational assistant. OpenAI is also developing “agents”—AI tools designed to handle multi-step tasks such as compiling reports from corporate or public data, booking appointments, or navigating websites. These agents go beyond ChatGPT’s current capabilities as they will be capable of executing full tasks autonomously, without constant user input.