'Credible Epstein files should be released', says Trump amid MAGA backlash

Under mounting pressure from his political base and growing internal dissent, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) told journalists outside the White House that Attorney General Pam Bondi should disclose “whatever she thinks is credible” from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The remarks follow weeks of scrutiny over the administration’s handling of the case and come just days after the Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded its review of Epstein-related materials. A July 4 memo from the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stated that Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, maintained no formal “client list” , and no further criminal charges are expected. Surveillance footage from Epstein’s final hours in federal custody was also released to give credibility to the reported findings.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein, and what are the files? Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, first investigated in the mid-2000s for abusing underage girls. He took a plea deal in 2008 and was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died in prison that year, with authorities ruling it a suicide. The ‘Epstein files’ refer to DOJ and FBI materials related to his case, including court documents, surveillance footage, interviews, and internal records. While some documents have been made public, many remain sealed or redacted. Interest in the files remains high due to Epstein’s ties to prominent figures.

To release or not to release: Trump flip-flops on Epstein files Trump’s position marks a shift from past statements. In 2019, then out of office, Trump publicly questioned the official narrative of Epstein’s death, calling it a possible “cover-up” and calling for a full investigation. At the time, he also shared a post from conservative commentator Terrance K Williams that suggested former President Bill Clinton may have been involved. Trump captioned the post: “Epstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead”. Ahead of the 2024 election, Trump had also promised to release the Epstein files if re-elected. In a Fox News appearance last year, he repeated that promise but noted he would do so “less so” to avoid releasing “phoney stuff” that could unfairly damage reputations.

However, in a post on Truth Social last Saturday, Trump criticised the origins of the documents, calling them “Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration.” He added, “They created the Epstein Files.” In a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump appeared frustrated by ongoing media attention, reportedly calling continued discussion of the case “unbelievable” and a “desecration”, particularly in light of other national concerns, including severe flooding in Texas. US attorney general criticised over Epstein files Trump’s appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has also been facing criticism over the DOJ’s July 4 memo, which the American public had hoped would include new revelations about Epstein’s activities and associations. Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has pushed for broader transparency, ABC News reported. Bondi has not commented on reported internal disagreements.

Trump, when asked about Bondi by reporters, said, “The credibility is very important. I think the attorney general has handled it very well." ALSO READ: Trump defends Attorney General Bondi amid Maga backlash over Epstein files Elon Musk fuels fire as MAGA supporters call for transparency Trump’s MAGA base has remained vocal in its demands for full transparency, with many expressing dissatisfaction over the administration’s perceived backtracking on the issue. Tech billionaire and former Trump adviser Elon Musk added fuel to the controversy last month by suggesting the DOJ was concealing Epstein documents because Donald Trump himself was on the list. Musk provided no evidence for the claim, which was later deleted. Earlier this week, however, he renewed calls for file release on social media, writing: “Just release the files as promised”.