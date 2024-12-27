Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Osamu Suzuki, who brought the Japanese automaker to India, dies at 94

Suzuki, who died on Christmas Day of lymphoma, played a key role in turning India into a flourishing auto market

Osamu Suzuki
Osamu Suzuki, renowned for his sharp business acumen and frugality, steered the Hamamatsu-based automaker for more than four decades. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Osamu Suzuki, the long-serving leader of Suzuki Motor Corporation who transformed the company into a global automotive powerhouse, passed away on December 25 at the age of 94. The cause of death was lymphoma, the company confirmed in a statement.  
 
Suzuki, renowned for his sharp business acumen and frugality, steered the Hamamatsu-based automaker for more than four decades, during which he pioneered the company's entry into international markets, particularly in India.  
 
Osamu Suzuki: Early life and professional career
 
Born Osamu Matsuda on 30 January 1930 in Gifu, Japan, Suzuki's journey into the automotive industry began through an arranged marriage into the Suzuki family, founders of the company. Taking on the family name, he joined the business in 1958, rising to become president in 1978.  
 
Under his leadership, Suzuki introduced the Alto minicar in 1979, revitalising Japan's domestic mini-vehicle market. He also pursued a strategy of entering smaller markets overlooked by larger competitors, establishing production bases in countries such as Pakistan and Hungary.  
 
Suzuki Motor became a global brand under his stewardship, forming partnerships with General Motors and Volkswagen to expand in North America and Europe. Despite challenges, including a fuel-testing scandal in 2016, Suzuki remained a steadfast leader until his retirement in 2021.  

Transforming India's automotive landscape 
 
Osamu Suzuki’s boldest and most consequential move was his decision to invest in India’s fledgling automotive sector. In 1982, he forged a partnership with the Indian government to establish Maruti Udyog, which launched the iconic Maruti 800 hatchback a year later. The car revolutionised Indian transportation, offering an affordable, efficient option for middle-class families.  
 
Maruti Suzuki, as the company is now known, remains the largest carmaker in India, holding approximately 40% of the market share. Suzuki's commitment to equality in the workplace also brought cultural shifts, with shared spaces and uniform policies for all employees, regardless of rank.  
 
Tributes to a 'visionary'
 
Industry leaders and global figures have paid tribute to Suzuki, recognising his contributions to the automotive world and his pivotal role in India's economic development. His innovative approach and determination to make Suzuki Motor a household name will leave a lasting legacy.  
 
Osamu Suzuki is survived by his wife, Shoko Suzuki, and their three children. His legacy endures in the millions of vehicles on roads worldwide and the transformative influence he brought to the global automotive industry.
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

