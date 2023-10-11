Home / World News / Our darkest hour casts a shadow on entire world: Israeli President Herzog

Our darkest hour casts a shadow on entire world: Israeli President Herzog

"History will judge Hamas for its crimes against humanity, along with all those who fail to stand against them," he added

ANI
Israeli President Isaac Herzog

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
Time Magazine published a statement from the President of Israel Isaac Herzog in which he said, "Not since the Holocaust have we seen such images of innocent Jewish mothers and children, teenagers and old women loaded into trucks and taken away into captivity."

The President also shared the stories of victims of Saturday's attack by Hamas and declared, "The world can no longer turn a blind eye. Any justification or attempts to rationalize this terrible attack will only encourage them further."

According to the latest updates, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 people are wounded.

On the other hand, over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in air raids after Israel launched a strong counter-offensive. The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air raids. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women, a ministry spokesperson said.

A day ago, in a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineHamas

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

