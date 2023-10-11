Latest LIVE: 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan

Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.
No specific information on role of Iran in latest Hamas attack: White House
The White House said Tuesday that there is no specific information about the role of Iran in the latest terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas, but it is complicit in a broad sense for funding the military wing of the militant group.
We have said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in this attack in a broad sense because they have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas. They have provided training.They have provided capabilities. They have provided support and they have had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.
7:48 AM
London's Luton Airport suspends flights after fire breaks out at one of its parking lots
An airport in London said all flights have been suspended late Tuesday after a fire broke out in one of its parking lots.
Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.
7:45 AM
Amit Shah's speech at Adilabad rally 'filled with lies', says BRS leader K T Rama Rao
Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address at a public meeting in Adilabad was laced with 'blatant lies.'
In a statement, he said, Amit Shah's statement in Adilabad public meeting was filled with blatant lies. Amit Shah has become a laughing stock in Telangana." Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled, he claimed.
7:43 AM
Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks
President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show US support after major terrorist attacks by Hamas militants, the State Department said on Tuesday.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel in coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support. He said Blinken will also "talk about what additional resources we can give them. Blinken will leave Wednesday and is expected to arrive Thursday.
7:42 AM
6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan again
Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.