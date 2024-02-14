Home / World News / Our mandate has been stolen in dark of night: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's PTI

Our mandate has been stolen in dark of night: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday night nominated Shehbaz, 72 as the prime ministerial candidate

Imran Khan
Press Trust of India Islamabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday alleged that its mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night after major political parties in the country decided to form a coalition government led by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a surprise move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday night nominated Shehbaz, 72. as the prime ministerial candidate instead of the party supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Imran's mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night.

In a post on X, Hasan said, Pakistan is being put on [the] road to further destabilisation.

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said, The decision to induct a bunch of criminals to form governments, who have been rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the grave challenges the country is beset with.

Also Read

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Battling dark patterns

Anti-Terrorism Court summons Imran Khan in case related to May 9 protests

Pak SC returns appeal against 3-year conviction of former PM Imran Khan

Indonesia election: Unofficial vote count points to first round Prabowo win

UK inflation steady at 4% in Jan as lower food prices offset energy costs

Bloomsbury's profits rise as latest 'Crescent City' novel tops charts

BAPS Hindu Temple in UAE: Matter of pride, cultural icon, says diaspora

Balochistan comes to standstill as parties protest against rigging in polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan armyNawaz SharifPakistan governmentPakistanis

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story