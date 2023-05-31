Home / World News / Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

AP and Equilar conducted a compensation survey of the S&P 500 companies

BS Web Team New Delhi
Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

2022 was a mixed-bag year pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500. While the compensation increased for more than half of them, the median pay package fell to six per cent, a new report showed.
The Associated Press and Equilar conducted a compensation survey of the S&P 500 companies and it revealed that out of the 343 CEOs, only 20 were women. Since women constitute a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily alter the overall figures.

This drop comes after a 26 per cent jump in the value of pay packages for female CEOs in 2021, a year when compensation reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits. Many chief executives were rewarded for steering their companies through the worst of the pandemic, the report further stated.
While overall, female CEOs saw their performance bonuses fall 13 per cent to $2.8 million last year, their median total compensation fell 6 per cent to $14.7 million. The median pay for male CEOs, on the other hand, increased by a per cent to $14.8 million.

Lorraine Hariton, President & CEO of Catalyst said, we still do not have enough women CEOs. She further added, "It’s hard to make a comment about pay when we really don’t have a big enough sample size.”
The compensation survey included pay data for 343 CEOs at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two financial years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between January 1 and April 30, the report further mentioned.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi in all cabin classes from July 1

Pay packages shrink for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 firms

European Union for greater transparency for default swaps on 8 banks

China woos Jamie Dimon, elon Musk in search of economic boosters

Earth is in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, says study

Topics :CoronavirusS&P 500womenChief executive officereconomyBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story