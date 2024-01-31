Overdose epidemic: Ebay to pay $59 million over pill presses sold online

The e-commerce giant eBay will pay $59 million in a settlement with the Justice Department over thousands of pill press machines sold on the the platform.

The machines can be used to manufacture counterfeit pills that look just like prescription pills but instead can be laced with substances like fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that is largely fuelling the deadliest overdose crisis in US history, according to the Justice Department. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sellers of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment are required to verify buyers' identities, keep records, and report to the Drug Enforcement Administration to make sure the machines are traceable and not used illegally.

The Justice Department says eBay, which provides a platform for people to make online sales, failed to meet those requirements for thousands of pill presses and pill-filling encapsulating machines, including high-capacity pill presses capable of producing thousands of pills per hour.

In hundreds of cases, pill-press buyers also bought counterfeit molds or dies that allowed them to make pills mimicking legitimate prescription pills, authorities said. Many people who bought pill presses on eBay have since been charged in illegal counterfeit pills trafficking cases, according to the Justice Department.

Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are a significant contributor to the deadly overdose epidemic, said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

More than 100,000 deaths were linked to drug overdoses in 2022, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and over than two-thirds of those involved fentanyl or similar synthetic drugs.

Through its website, eBay made it easy for individuals across the country to obtain the type of dangerous machines that are often used to make counterfeit pills," said US Attorney Nikolas Kerest of Vermont.

The company has agreed to step up its compliance programme on sales of pill presses as well as counterfeit molds, stamps and dies, and encapsulating machines, which are used to fill pills.

The company's failure to follow basic reporting and record keeping requirements allowed people to "set up pill factories in their homes and to do so without detection, said US Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.