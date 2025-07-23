Home / World News / Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal pioneer and TV star, dies at age of 76

Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal pioneer and TV star, dies at age of 76

Osbourne was a regular target for conservative and religious groups concerned about the negative impact of rock music on young people

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne's family included wife and manager Sharon, five children including Jack, Kelly and Aimee, and several grandchildren. | Credit: Reuters
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of 1970s heavy metal band Black Sabbath, earned his infamy biting the head off a bat on stage and pursuing a drug-fuelled lifestyle before reinventing himself as a loveable if often foul-mouthed reality TV star.
 
Known to fans as "The Prince of Darkness" and the "Godfather of Heavy Metal," Osbourne has died at the age of 76, the BBC reported, citing a family statement.
 
He kicked off his career blaring out Black Sabbath's hits, from "Paranoid" to "War Pigs" to "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath". Those plus a string of solo releases saw him sell more than 100 million records worldwide.
 
The hard riffs and dark subject matter - from depression to war to apocalypse - combined with an instinct for Halloween theatrics. As a performer, Osbourne sprinkled audiences with raw meat and, in 1982, had his encounter with a bat thrown on stage by a fan.
 
He always insisted he thought it was a toy until he bit into it, realised his mistake and rushed to hospital for a rabies shot. He later sold branded bat soft toys with a removable head.
 
Osbourne was a regular target for conservative and religious groups concerned about the negative impact of rock music on young people. He always acknowledged the excesses of his lifestyle and lyrics - but poured scorn on the wilder reports that he was an actual devil-worshipper.
 
"I've done some bad things in my time. But I ain't the devil. I'm just John Osbourne: a working class kid from Aston who quit his job in the factory and went looking for a good time," he said in a 2010 biography.
 
John Michael Osbourne was the fourth of six children, growing up in Aston, in the city of Birmingham in central England. He struggled with dyslexia, left school at age 15, did a series of menial jobs, and at one point served a brief prison sentence for burglary. Then came Black Sabbath.
 
"When I was growing up, if you'd have put me up against a wall with the other kids from my street and asked me which one of us was gonna make it to the age of 60, with five kids and four grandkids and houses in Buckinghamshire and California, I wouldn't have put money on me, no fucking way."
 
It was those latter stages of his life that provided the setting for his reinvention in 2002 as the star of US TV show "The Osbournes".
 
Cameras followed the aging rock god ambling round his huge house, pronouncing on events in his heavy Birmingham accent and looking on bemused at the antics of his family - a format that won them all legions of new fans.
 
Osbourne's family included wife and manager Sharon, five children including Jack, Kelly and Aimee, and several grandchildren.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

White House to launch plan to boost US AI globally, limit foreign curbs

Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

Donald Trump's Golden Dome looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX

AstraZeneca unveils $50 bn US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Trump may travel to China to meet Xi Jinping in 'not-too-distant future'

Topics :MusicUnited StatesMetal

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story