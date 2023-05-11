Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF



Obtaining commitments of "significant additional financing" is essential before the IMF approves the release of pending bailout funds that are crucial for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis.

Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund's bailout package, the IMF said in a scheduled press conference on Thursday.



Julie Kozack, IMF spokeswoman, said that financing already committed by Pakistan's external partners was welcomed.

A staff-level accord to release a $1.1 billion tranche out of a $6.5 billion IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days gone since the last staff level mission to Pakistan. That is the longest such gap since at least 2008.



Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar that Pakistan would not default, with or without the IMF.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.



"Our team is very heavily engaged of course with the Pakistani authorities, because Pakistan indeed faces a very challenging situation," said Kozack.

On Thursday, Pakistan's central bank reserves fell $74 mln to $4.38 billion, barely a month's worth of imports.



CROSS-SUBSIDY PROGRAMME DROPPED She added that the large South Asian economy was facing stagflation and had also been battered by a series of shocks including severe floods.



Pakistan has committed not to implement a cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg News. The government also will not introduce new tax exemptions and will â€œdurably allowâ€ a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg on Thursday.

In March, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed charging affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidize prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation. The proposed scheme was seen as one of the reasons for the delay in implementing the IMF bailout. Pakistan has committed not to implement a cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg News. The government also will not introduce new tax exemptions and will â€œdurably allowâ€ a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg on Thursday.



The cash-strapped country of 220 million people now faces a fresh set of challenges in the form of political turmoil . The cash-strapped country of 220 million people now faces a fresh set of challenges in the form of political turmoil

"The debt to risk cost is very high. Itâ€™s very difficult to see how the country manages to service its debt over the next few years," said Diliana Deltcheva, Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam. The rupee fell 2.91% against the greenback on Thursday to close at a new low of 298.93 rupees.