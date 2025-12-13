Pak PM interacts with world leaders, including Russian Prez in Turkmenistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday interacted with many world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and discussed various issues of bilateral and regional concern, according to state media.

The formal meeting and informal interactions took place in Turkmenistan's capital city Ashgabat, on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Footage on state and local media showed Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly shaking hands with President Putin and chatting with him, the details of which were not shared.

There were no official reports of any formal bilateral meeting between Shehbaz and Putin.

Shehbaz held a detailed meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he expressed his firm resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest including political, energy, economic, defence and investment, Radio Pakistan reported.

Identifying energy, petroleum and minerals as priority sectors, Shehbaz welcomed Turkish interest and investments in these areas. He urged the two sides to ensure the timely implementation of the recently signed agreements in these critical sectors. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional as well as global developments. Shehbaz appreciated President Erdogan's bold leadership and strong commitment to peace efforts in Gaza. He also thanked Turkey for its constructive role in facilitating talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime, but stressed that peace would only be possible if Islamabad's security concerns were fully addressed. Separately, Shehbaz also held a meeting with President Massoud Pezeshkian of Iran, according to the Prime Minister's Office.