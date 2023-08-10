Home / World News / Pak President Alvi dissolves National Assembly at PM Sharif's advice

Pak President Alvi dissolves National Assembly at PM Sharif's advice

The notification for the dissolution of the assembly was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday wrote to President Alvi and sought dissolution of the National Assembly three days before the end of its five-year constitutional term

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday at outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, marking an end to the current government's tenure and paving the way for next general elections.

The notification for the dissolution of the assembly was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday wrote to President Alvi and sought dissolution of the National Assembly three days before the end of its five-year constitutional term.

President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly at midnight on Wednesday at outgoing Prime Minister Sharif's advice, the Dawn newspaper reported.

With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government's tenure will also end prematurely.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi said in a statement that the elected government has completed its five-year term, and his ministry had forwarded the summary for the dissolution of the assembly to the prime minister under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister also chaired the final meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

In his farewell address at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Sharif said: Tonight, with the permission of the House, I will send the advice for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president.

Also Read

Pak PM to formally tender advice to Prez Alvi to dissolve National Assembly

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz govt to table Pak SC bill in joint session of parliament today

Pak President Alvi returns to Parl Bill curtailing chief justice's powers

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Apple Inc can keep App Store rules for now as top court spurns epic

Musk's X fined $350,000 in secret Justice Dept Fight over Trump records

Uncovered! A plot laid out for Donald Trump to overturn Biden's win

World Bank halts new lending to Uganda over enactment of anti-LGBTQ law

Warning sign for global economy, China's CPI tips into deflation in July

Topics :Shehbaz Sharifarif alviPakistan

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story