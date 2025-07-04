Home / World News / Pak, Russia to expand road, rail connectivity for access to warm waters

Pak, Russia to expand road, rail connectivity for access to warm waters

The initiative aims to transform Pakistan into a strategic transit hub by enhancing trade corridors and logistical routes extending to Russia and Central Asia

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to collaborate on establishing a robust rail and road network to link the South Asian country with Central Asia and Russia, providing landlocked states direct access to warm waters, a media report said on Friday.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Andrey Sergeyevich Nikitin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial conference in Tianjin, China, agreed to accelerate infrastructure development across the region to facilitate trade and economic integration.

The initiative aims to transform Pakistan into a strategic transit hub by enhancing trade corridors and logistical routes extending to Russia and Central Asia, Geo News reported.

Highlighting Pakistan's ongoing modernisation efforts, Khan said the country was digitising its transport infrastructure, introducing barrier-free motorways, mandatory e-tagging, and comprehensive CCTV surveillance.

He said the reforms were part of Pakistan's broader goal to optimise regional connectivity and cross-border trade.

Deputy Minister Nikitin acknowledged the potential of Pakistan-Russia cooperation in transforming regional trade dynamics and reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to pursuing joint transport and infrastructure projects with Islamabad.

Pakistan and Afghanistan last month agreed to advance the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) rail project, a key step toward regional connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a telephonic conversation, agreed to work closely for an early finalisation of the framework agreement.

The railway project to link Pakistan with Central Asia through Afghanistan is vital in improving interconnectivity in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From auto to solar: China cracks down on 'disorderly' price wars

'He could get offended': Putin halts forum to take Donald Trump's call

Trump to start sending tariff letters Friday; global duties begin August 1

Democrats see Trump's big bill as key to comeback. But it won't be easy

Air traffic controllers' strike disrupts travel to, from, and over France

Topics :RussiaPakistan Road construction

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story