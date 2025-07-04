Russian President Vladimir Putin abruptly left a plenary session at the ‘Strong Ideas for a New Time’ forum in Moscow on Thursday to take a phone direct call from US President Donald Trump, marking their sixth publicly disclosed conversation since Trump returned to the White House.

Apologising to the audience, Putin said, “Please, don’t be angry. I understand that we could talk more, but it’s so awkward to make [Trump] wait, he could get offended.”

The phone call between the two leaders covered a range of global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and tensions with Iran, the Kremlin confirmed.

Ukraine conflict: Russia firm on objectives

ALSO READ: New CIA report slams investigation into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 During the conversation, Putin reiterated that Russia would not back down from its military objectives in Ukraine. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that while Moscow is open to political negotiations, it remains determined to "eliminate the root causes" of the war, as reported by news agency ANI.

“Russia will not back down,” Ushakov said, echoing Putin’s insistence that Russia seeks to address what it sees as existential threats stemming from Ukraine’s bid to join NATO. According to Putin, any future peace settlement must include Ukraine abandoning its NATO aspirations and acknowledging Russia’s territorial claims. The US President, on his part, urged Putin to halt the war in Ukraine that has entered its third year. However, Ushakov clarified that a truce was not on the table unless Russia’s strategic objectives were met. Weapons to Ukraine paused by US The call came a day after the Pentagon confirmed that certain US military shipments to Ukraine had been paused pending a review of available stockpiles. The withheld items include air defence missiles and precision-guided artillery, Associated Press reported.

Although the suspension of arms deliveries has sparked concern in Kyiv, Ushakov said the topic did not come up during the Trump-Putin call. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Denmark that he hoped to speak with Trump in the coming days about the development. "I hope that maybe tomorrow, or close days, these days, I will speak about it with President Trump," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by Associated Press. Commenting on the Trump-Putin dialogue, he added, "I'm not sure that they have a lot of common ideas... because they are very different people."

The leaders also discussed the situation in Iran following the US airstrikes on June 22 that targeted three locations in the country. Putin emphasised the need to resolve international disputes through diplomacy. "Putin stressed the importance of resolving all disputes, disagreements and conflict matters exclusively via political and diplomatic channels," said Ushakov. The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia and increased international focus on nuclear issues related to Iran. Russia claims full control over Luhansk Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, claimed on Thursday that the area was now fully under Russian control. "Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic has been 100 per cent liberated," Pasechnik said, as quoted by news agency ANI.