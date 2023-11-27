Home / World News / Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand in corruption case

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand in corruption case

The Ali-Qadir Trust case is about the settlement of about Rs 50 billion, which the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani property tycoon

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
A Pakistani accountability court on Monday sent Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case, rejecting the request of the country's anti-graft body for extending the jailed former prime minister's physical remand.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad Accountability Court presided over the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan is currently jailed, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan had moved the Supreme Court for bail in the corruption case in which the jailed former prime minister and his wife are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon, according to a media report.

The Ali-Qadir Trust case is about the settlement of 190 million pounds, about Rs 50 billion, which the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani property tycoon.

Khan, being the prime minister then, instead of depositing in the national treasury, allowed the businessman to use the amount to partly settle a fine of about Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court some years ago.

Reportedly, the tycoon, in return, gifted about 57 acres of land to a trust set up by Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to establish the Al-Qadir University in the Sohawa area of the Jhelum district of Punjab.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

