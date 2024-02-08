Pak's Ex-PM Imran Khan votes by postal ballot, wife Bushra Bibi misses out

Pakistan's Former prime minister Imran Khan and other prominent incarcerated political figures have cast their votes through postal ballot from jail, according to a media report on Thursday.

However, Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, was unable to participate in the voting as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process, Dawn News reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Political leaders who have managed to vote by mail included former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, the report quoted Adiala Jail sources as saying on Wednesday.

Overall, fewer than 100 prisoners of Adiala Jail were able to vote, constituting only about one per cent of the prison's 7,000 inmates.

Sources said the jail administration allowed only those inmates to cast their votes who had valid computerised national identity cards (CNICs), and the reason for a low turnout was that an overwhelming majority of the prisoners did not have the original CNIC.

There are criminals, dacoits, thieves, convicts in the heinous crimes and under-trial prisoners (UTPs) detained in the jail, a senior official said.

He said most criminals did not carry the CNIC to avoid their identity, while the identity cards of the UTPs were generally withheld by the police stations.

The official said the Adiala Jail administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission in mid-January and the ballots were provided to the inmates. The last date for submission was January 22.

However, Asad Javed Warraich, the jail superintendent, extended the time after which the votes were transmitted to the district returning officers (DROs) of respective constituencies in sealed envelopes.

A senior official said that since some inmates were from far-flung areas, the exercise was completed at least a fortnight before the elections to ensure the delivery to the DROs before final counting.

Jail sources said that former first lady Bushra Bibi also wanted to cast a vote through a postal ballot, but her request could not be entertained since the process had been completed by the time she was detained.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence here after an accountability court last week sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Mashal Yousafzai, a spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, confirmed that the spouse of the former prime minister had been denied casting the vote through a postal ballot.