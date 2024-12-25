Pakistan airstrikes seven villages in Afghanistan, kills 15 - Here's why

Pakistan conducted rare airstrikes on suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in neighbouring Afghanistan on December 24, which targeted multiple locations in the Barmal district of Paktika province.

Sources at Khaama Press reported from Afghanistan that the Pakistani airstrikes have destroyed one of the training camps and have caused hundreds of casualties including women and children. At least 15 killings are reported, and the toll is expected to increase.

According to the media reports, the airstrikes affected seven villages in Barmal district of Afghanistan, including Laman, where five family members were killed. Reports suggest that Murg Bazaar village was entirely destroyed, worsening the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The airstrikes have led to severe civilian casualties, further straining relations between the two nations.

Why did Pakistan airstrikes Afghanistan?

This is the second reported airstrike in Afghanistan by Pakistan since March, when similar attacks targeted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the border areas. The developments come after years of strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul over the presence of militant groups on Afghan soil.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, had previously announced a ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November 2022. However, this move only escalated the cross-border violence between the neighbours. Since then, TTP attacks have resulted in numerous casualties among Pakistani soldiers and police personnel. The situation intensified further after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover in 2021, as reports suggest that the TTP’s leadership operates from Afghanistan under their regime.

In response to the cross-border violence, Pakistan conducted the airstrike to dismantle the training centre of the armed group (Pakistani Taliban) and weaken their capacity to carry out violent attacks against Pakistani forces and citizens.

Taliban vows of retaliation

The Afghan Taliban’s Ministry of Defense condemned the airstrikes, terming it a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and promising to respond. It claimed that among the victims were ‘Waziristani refugees’. The Ministry emphasised their right to defend Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and termed the attack a ‘cowardly act’.

In a post on social media platform X, the Afghan defense ministry said the Pakistani side should know that such unilateral measures are not a solution to any problem. “The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered but rather considers the defense of its territory and territory to be its inalienable right,” the ministry wrote.

Call for two-way dialogue

Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the airstrikes, but there have been rising tensions over allegations that the Afghan Taliban is sheltering members of the TTP. As diplomatic tensions heat up, demands for two-way dialogue to address such issues continue to grow. Hours before the airstrikes, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq visited Kabul for trade and bilateral ties while reiterating the urgent need for cooperative measures. However, such unilateral military actions risk further destabilising an already volatile region.