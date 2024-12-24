Brics' influence growing among countries of Global South, says China

China on Tuesday said the appeal and influence of the Brics bloc is growing more saliently as it is becoming the main platform to promote solidarity and cooperation between the Global South.

With the partner countries on board the Brics family, the Brics cooperation is elevated to a new height, the Brics mechanism has greater representation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here while responding to a question on Russia announcing new Brics partner countries.

Mao said a list of Brics partner countries was finally agreed on with consensus among the member countries. The list included Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Uganda.

Brics originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been admitted as new members.

China stands ready to work with other Brics members and partner countries to follow the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, Mao said.