Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Following arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from premises of the IHC, government sources have confirmed that the countrys army has nothing to do with the development

IANS Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), government sources have confirmed that the countrys army has nothing to do with the development.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan on Tuesday in accordance with the law, which has no connection whatsoever with the Pakistan Army, Geo News quoted the sources as saying.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was arrested as part of the accountability watchdog's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Following his arrest, protests and demonstrations broke out in various cities of the country.

Referring to these protests, many of which turned violent, the sources added that some "nefarious leaders of PTI incited their misguided workers and caused unnecessary damage to government properties and military installations and buildings, using their agitation and pressure tactics to further their political agenda", Geo News reported.

They added that some PTI leaders were continuously inciting people toward violence.

"Such an act cannot be tolerated in any case and will be dealt with according to the law."

However, the sources said, despite the dissemination and violence by the PTI leadership and their unlawful actions, the agencies responsible for enforcing the law showed complete restraint and will continue to do so, Geo News reported.

Some PTI leaders continue to use the strategy of agitation and pressure on people to further their political gains, which is unacceptable and will be dealt with according to the law.

They advised people to stay away from such "evil and disruptive elements".

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

