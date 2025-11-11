Home / World News / At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

The cause of the blast, which was heard as far as six kilometers away, was not immediately known

Car blast, blast
Police said an investigation is underway and declined to confirm local media reports suggesting that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle may have caused the explosion | Photo: X@TheLegateIN
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least 12 people were killed after a suicide blast occurred outside a district court building in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, Dawn reported.
 
The cause of the blast, which was heard as far as six kilometers away, was not immediately known. The court premises are usually busy with hundreds of visitors attending hearings. Police said an investigation is underway and declined to confirm local media reports suggesting that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle may have caused the explosion.
 

Pakistan ministers condemn the attack

 
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari termed the incident a “suicide blast” and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Office of the President said, "President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the suicide blast near Islamabad District Judicial Complex, expressed deep condolences with the bereaved families, prayed for early recovery of the injured, and paid tribute to law enforcement agencies."
 
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the incident a "wake-up call" and added, "We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and the remote areas of Balochistan, today’s suicide attack at the Islamabad district courts is a wake-up call,” he said.
 
“In this environment, it would be futile to hold out greater hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul,” he added.
 

Eyewitness recounts horror

 
“As I parked my car and entered the complex … I heard a loud bang on the gate,” lawyer Rustam Malik told AFP after the blast, which sent people fleeing and damaged vehicles in the area.
 
He added, "It was complete chaos, lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire."
 

12 injured in gas explosion in Supreme Court

 
Earlier on November 4, at least 12 people were injured after a gas explosion occurred at a canteen in the basement of the Supreme Court building, Dawn reported, citing Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
 
Of the 12 injured, the condition of two was "serious", who suffered 80 per cent and 30 per cent burns, respectively.  According to Rizvi, "Initial probe revealed that there had been complaints of gas leakage in the canteen located in the basement and a tea room for around the past three days. Plumbers and technicians who work at the Supreme Court were looking into those."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US govt shutdown nears end, but would leave lasting impact on economy

Tensions rise between Japan, China after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

China announces curbs on chemicals after Trump deal on fentanyl tariffs

Air travellers face frustration as FAA's further flight cuts take effect

Warren Buffett bids farewell in final Berkshire letter: 'I'm going quiet'

Topics :Pakistan blastDeath tollBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story