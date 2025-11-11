Home / World News / Tensions rise between Japan, China after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

The latest diplomatic spat started on Friday when Takaichi was asked in parliament about scenarios that would constitute a threat to Japan

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM
Takaichi, who was elected as the country's first female prime minister last month, said Friday that Chinese use of force around Taiwan would qualify as an existential threat
AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Japan was involved in a war of words with China on Monday after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation" for Japan requiring the use of force.

Takaichi, who was elected as the country's first female prime minister last month, said Friday that Chinese use of force around Taiwan would qualify as an existential threat.

Her comment sparked sharp criticisms from Beijing over the weekend.

We have no choice but cut off that dirty neck that has been lunged at us without hesitation. Are you ready? Chinese Consul General Xue Jian said in a message posted on X, which was later deleted. Xue also criticized past remarks made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese lawmakers that of Taiwan emergency is Japan emergency as blatant interference of Chinese internal affairs and violation of sovereignty that require a retraction and apology.

On Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had protested to Beijing over Xue's X message.

While the intent of (Xue's) post is not entirely clear, we must say the comment ... was extremely inappropriate, Kihara said. Japan's Foreign Ministry has since lodged a strong protest and demanded the post deleted. Kihara urged China to provide an explanation.

The row suggests that Japan-China relations may not be smooth under Takaichi, despite what appeared to be a cordial meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea during the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Japan's new leader has committed to beefing up the military and met Taiwan's representative to the summit the day after her meeting with Xi, angering China.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Xue's post was a personal one directed at the erroneous and dangerous remarks that attempt to separate Taiwan from China's territory and advocate military intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

He blamed some Japanese politicians and media for hyping the issue to confuse public perception and divert attention.

China has lodged solemn complaints and protests with Japan over Takaichi's remarks, Lin said.

Is Japan attempting to challenge China's core interests and obstruct the great cause of China's reunification? he said. Where does Japan intend to take China-Japan relations?  China regards Taiwan part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring the self-governing island under its control.

The latest diplomatic spat started on Friday when Takaichi was asked in parliament about scenarios that would constitute a threat to Japan.

The ultraconservative Takaichi cited the examples of a Chinese naval blockade on Taiwan and any military action to prevent the arrival of US forces.

If it involves the use of warships and military actions, it could by all means become a survival-threatening situation in which Japan could use force for defense, she said.

Her response was seen as deviating from her predecessors' remarks and triggering a controversy that caused her to backpedal later and pledge that her remarks were within the previous official line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JapanChinaTaiwan

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

