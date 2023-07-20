Home / World News / Pakistan court acquits PM Shehbaz, family in money laundering case

Press Trust of India Lahore
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
An accountability court in Pakistan acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members on Thursday in a multi-million-dollar money laundering case after the anti-corruption agency failed to provide any solid evidence against them.

"An Accountability Court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat, his son Hamza and daughter Javaria in the PKR 7 billion money laundering case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020," a court official told PTI.

The official said the court acquitted the premier and his family members after the NAB failed to provide any solid evidence against the suspects regarding the laundering of millions of dollars abroad, especially to the United Kingdom.

The official further said the court, however, declared another daughter of the premier, Rabia Imran, a proclaimed offender and issued her an arrest warrant.

Rabia had left for the UK since she was named in the case.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

