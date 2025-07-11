Home / World News / Pakistan faces 44.7% poverty while neighbours progress, reveals World Bank

Pakistan faces 44.7% poverty while neighbours progress, reveals World Bank

Neighbouring countries like China, Bangladesh, and Nepal have managed to make meaningful progress in poverty alleviation through targeted strategies, industrial growth, and social reforms

pakistan Flag
The report further highlights that extreme poverty, defined by the World Bank's $3.00/day threshold, has surged to 16.5 per cent from a previously reported 4.9 per cent (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's poverty crisis continues to spiral out of control, with the World Bank's 2025 assessment revealing a shocking 44.7 per cent of the population living below the $4.20/day poverty line, according to Geo News.

This alarming figure exposes the failure of successive Pakistani governments to effectively address the rampant poverty afflicting nearly half of the nation's citizens.

The report further highlights that extreme poverty, defined by the World Bank's $3.00/day threshold, has surged to 16.5 per cent from a previously reported 4.9 per cent, demonstrating that millions more Pakistanis are sinking deeper into destitution. Meanwhile, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) indicates that over 30 per cent of Pakistan's population suffers from severe deprivation in health, education, and living standards.

In stark contrast, neighbouring countries like China, Bangladesh, and Nepal have managed to make meaningful progress in poverty alleviation through targeted strategies, industrial growth, and social reforms.

China has slashed its extreme poverty rate below 1 per cent, and Bangladesh's microfinance and garment sectors have propelled millions out of poverty despite recent setbacks. Even Nepal boasts a poverty rate below 2.2 per cent.

Pakistan's struggle is compounded by bloated social welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which, despite increased funding, remain patchwork solutions unable to break the cycle of poverty. Overreliance on these handouts without integrating effective poverty graduation methods leaves millions trapped in dependency, as Geo News reports.

While the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has made some strides, empowering women entrepreneurs and disbursing millions in interest-free loans, its achievements remain isolated successes amid a vast sea of deprivation. The lack of a comprehensive, updated poverty database cripples targeted policymaking, leaving millions invisible to the state's welfare mechanisms.

Experts argue that without political will and institutional reform, Pakistan will continue to lag behind regional neighbours. Fragmented data systems, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and limited coordination among aid agencies undermine any meaningful progress.

Geo News further reported that to reverse these devastating trends, Pakistan must adopt data-driven policies inspired by global best practices, strengthen public-private partnerships, and scale up community-driven poverty graduation models. Without bold reforms, the nation risks remaining a poverty hotspot in South Asia, perpetually failing its most vulnerable citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Palestinians paying high price to get scarce cash in Gaza

Rubio to meet China foreign minister in Malaysia amid rising tensions

UK economy shrinks again in May, raising new worries amid global headwinds

Canadian PM Carney responds to Trump's fentanyl claim for new tariff rates

Trump to make 'major statement' on Russia soon; expects tougher sanctions

Topics :Pakistan PakistanispovertyWorld Bank

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story