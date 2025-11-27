Rumours claim Imran Khan is dead; family says police stopping all access

Speculations across Pakistan have intensified that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been killed in prison. As these unverified claims spread widely on social media, his family and party members accused the police of using force against those attempting to meet the jailed PTI founder.

Three of Imran Khan’s sisters — Noreen, Aleema and Uzma — said they were physically attacked by police when they reached Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail earlier this week. They alleged that officers pushed and hit them, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, as they waited outside the jail gates, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to them, authorities have not allowed a family meeting with Khan for more than three weeks, despite repeated requests. ALSO READ: Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons, calls for end to political prosecutions Several social media accounts, mainly operating from Afghanistan, circulated unverified posts claiming the Pakistan Army had killed Imran Khan inside prison. Officials have not issued any statement confirming such claims. What has PTI alleged about police behaviour? PTI said that Khan’s sisters and party workers were peacefully waiting outside the jail when police “pounced on them” for seeking a meeting with the former PM. The party described the incident as a “brutal assault” and called for a neutral investigation into the actions of the police.

The sisters echoed this demand in a letter to the Punjab police, saying the attack was “orchestrated” and carried out “without provocation”. They urged authorities to take strict action against the officers involved. Imran Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 in several cases. PTI claims he is being kept in complete isolation, without meaningful access to lawyers or basic reading materials. Khalid Yousaf Chaudry, a member of Khan’s legal team, told Pakistani media that even books and essential items were being withheld. “The law of the jungle prevails here, where only the beast who rules has rights. No one else has any rights,” he said.

Another lawyer, Sohail Afridi, reportedly attempted to meet Khan seven times but was blocked each time by jail authorities. How did the protest near Adiala Jail end? A sit-in led by Aleema Khan at the Gorakhpur checkpost near Adiala Jail ended after police assured the family they would be allowed to meet the former prime minister. According to an official statement cited by ARY News, officers held talks with Aleema Khan and PTI leaders and guaranteed access to Imran Khan on Thursday and again next Tuesday. After this assurance, PTI supporters dispersed peacefully, ANI reported. Before the agreement, Aleema had refused to leave the spot, saying she would stay until she was allowed to meet her brother. She claimed Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement, calling the treatment “oppressive” and “illegal”.