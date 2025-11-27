Did Trump ask them to lower temperature on Taiwan? No comment, says Japan

By Akemi Terukina and Yoshiaki Nohara

Japan’s top government spokesperson refrained from directly addressing whether US President Donald Trump advised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid provoking China over Taiwan, following a report suggesting such an exchange took place.

“I can’t comment further on foreign policy related exchanges,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference on Thursday when asked whether the report was true. In this week’s call between Trump and Takaichi, “the two leaders confirmed close cooperation between the US and Japan.”

ALSO READ: China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump advised Takaichi during the call not to provoke Beijing over the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty, citing unnamed Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call. The advice was subtle and the president didn’t pressure Takaichi to retract her comments, the report said.

Kihara on Thursday repeated that during the call Trump said Takaichi is his very close friend and she can call him anytime. Takaichi had said Trump discussed his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which preceded his call with her, without elaborating on the content. Takaichi hasn’t retracted remarks she made on Nov 7 that linked Japan’s security to a Taiwan contingency, the first such instance for a sitting prime minister. At the time she said an attack on Taiwan could be considered a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. That classification is significant because it would provide a legal justification for Japan to deploy its military to help defend friendly nations like the US, its most important security ally. But the current spat could complicate US efforts to maintain a trade truce with Beijing.